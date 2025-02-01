Box Office: After Vanangaan's poor global run of Rs 13 crore, will the action-drama perform well on OTT?

Vanangaan, starring Arun Vijay and Roshini Prakash was released theatrically on January 10. However, it couldn't impress the audience and ended its global theater run on a disappointing note. As per estimates, the final cume of Vanangaan is around Rs 13 crore at the worldwide box office, of which Rs 8 crore came from the home state.

Though the Tamil action drama couldn't hit the right chords in its theatrical run, it is now slated to stream on OTT soon. Here's discussing if it can impress the audience on digital release.

Directed by Bala, the action drama received mixed word-of-mouth among the audience. It definitely has the potential to work on the OTT, but nothing groundbreaking can be expected. The criticism towards its paper-thin plot is a major concern for it to break out among the audience. However, a certain section of the audience welcomed it wholeheartedly, which might also be the case with the OTT release.

Bala has a separate fan base among the audience and is known for thought-provoking cinema. His audience must be waiting for the digital release of Vanangaan. However, the makers have not yet announced its OTT release date. It will be interesting to see if the Arun Vijay starrer could find love on the digital platform.

Talking about its box office performance, the movie got a significant dent by the blockbuster wave of Vishal's long-delayed film Madha Gaja Raja, which is still doing wonders at the box office. The Pongal release has smashed a total sum of Rs 52 crore in Tamil Nadu and is expected to wrap its theatrical run around Rs 55 crore.

Both movies were released during the same period. Have you watched any of them? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

