Vanangaan Lifetime Tamil Nadu Box Office: Arun Vijay and Bala's movie ends run with a sorry Rs 9 crore, despite good reviews
Directed by Bala, Vanangaan has earned a total of Rs 9 crore in Tamil Nadu by the end of its theatrical run. The film starred Arun Vijay and Roshini Prakash in the lead roles.
Vanangaan is among the latest releases at the Tamil Nadu box office. Directed by ace filmmaker Bala, the Tamil action drama stars actor Arun Vijay and actress Roshini Prakash in the lead roles. Vanangaan, which hit the screens on January 10, 2025, had a disappointing runtime in theaters. The Kollywood movie has now closed its curtains at the box office with a sorry fate.
Vanangaan Ends Its Theatrical Run; Records Rs 9 Crore In Tamil Nadu
Jointly backed by Bala and Suresh Kamatchi under V House Productions, Vanangaan had a decent start in Tamil Nadu. It grossed Rs 1 crore on its opening day at the Tollywood box office. Despite positive reviews, Arun Vijay-starrer failed to meet the expectations and has now reached its finish line. It has earned a lifetime collection of Rs 9 crore in its home state.
Vanangaan didn't turn out to be the first choice for cinegoers in Tamil Nadu. The business of Bala's latest helmer was impacted after the arrival of its rival release, Madha Gaja Raja. Speaking of which, Vishal-starrer turned out to be a successful film even after being delayed for more than a decade. Vanangaan also locked horns with Shane Nigam's Madraskaaran at the box office.
A Brief About Vanangaan And How The Film Underwent Casting And Production Changes
Vanangaan was announced in 2022. Arun Vijay and Roshini Prakash's film went through changes in the star cast and production before its release. It initially starred Tamil actor Suriya as the lead and actress Krithi Shetty was cast opposite him. However, Suriya left the project after storyline changes and Arun was offered his role that he accepted. Roshini replaced Krithi to play the female lead.
Moreover, Suriya was backing the film under his banner 2D Entertainment earlier. After the changes, Bala took over the production duties along with Suresh Kamatchi.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
