Madha Gaja Raja Day 20 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal starrer epic comedy adds Rs 15 lakh on last day of January

Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, is running in its final legs at the box office. The Sundar C directorial added Rs 15 lakh to the tally on its 20th day of release.

Released on January 12, during the Pongal festive week, the Vishal starrer has recently surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark. The movie continues to attract a section of the audience thanks to its superlative word-of-mouth.

The movie is all set to zoom past the Rs 52 crore mark in a couple of days. With Rs 15 lakh coming on Day 20, its total cume stands at Rs 51.75 crore gross at the Kollywood box office. It is expected to keep attracting the crowd for a couple of days. Looking at its current trends, Madha Gaja Raja is expected to wrap its theatrical run under the Rs 55 crore mark in its home state. This is a blockbuster outing for such a long-delayed release.

For the unversed, the Vishal starrer was originally planned to hit the screens in 2013. Such a response to a 12-year-old shot movie is very unusual.

Madha Gaja Raja slows down with the release of Kudumbasthan

K Manikandan's Kudumbasthan dented the box office journey of Madha Gaja Raja. Earlier, the action comedy was speculated to earn over Rs 58 crore to Rs 60 crore in its entire run; however, now things have changed.

Kudumbasthan is currently the top choice among Tamilians and is expected to hold well till the arrival of VidaaMuyarchi on Feb 6, 2025.

Day-Wise Earnings of Madha Gaja Raja Are As Follows:

Day Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 3.20 crore 2 Rs 3.30 crore 3 Rs 6.50 crore 4 Rs 7.75 crore 5 Rs 7 crore 6 Rs 4.25 crore 7 Rs 4.60 crore 8 Rs 4.90 crore 9 Rs 1.25 crore 10 Rs 1 crore 11 Rs 80 lakh 12 Rs 65 lakh 13 Rs 60 lakh 14 Rs 1.25 crore 15 Rs 2.50 crore 16 Rs 50 lakh 17 Rs 40 lakh 18 Rs 30 lakh 19 Rs 20 lakh 20 Rs 15 lakh Total Rs 51.75 crore in 20 days

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.