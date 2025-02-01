Box Office: After Sankranthiki Vasthunam's historic Rs 225 crore plus global gross, Anil Ravipudi begins his next with Chiranjeevi

Anil Ravipudi is among the very few Indian filmmakers who have never delivered a flop at the box office, and with the blockbuster success of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, the Telugu director recorded his 8th consecutive Hit.

Anil Ravipudi's Sankranthiki Vasthunam hits Rs 225 crore globally

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh in the lead role, emerged as a big blockbuster at the box office. The Sankranti release beats the likes of Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj and smashed a massive Rs 225 crore globally. The comedy entertainer is still attracting the audience in the Telugu states. It is expected to wind its theatrical run at Rs 250 crore mark worldwide.

This is a record feat for Venkatesh as no one other than Chiranjeevi gave a Rs 200 crore grosser among the Senior actors in the Tollywood film industry.

Is Anil Ravipudi teaming up with Chiranjeevi?

Anil Ravipudi is next set to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi. The yet-untitled movie, which is speculated to be made on a controlled budget, is expected to repeat the blockbuster success of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam at the box office.

The Telugu filmmaker is fully charged up to direct another big hero after Venky and has the potential to make it a big-ticket experience even on a limited budget. Details of the project are currently under wraps. However, the maiden collaboration between the two forces is among the most anticipated movies of Telugu cinema.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam In Theaters

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is available to watch in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

