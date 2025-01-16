Vanangaan Box Office Collections Update: Arun Vijay's movie faces tough time because of Madha Gaja Raja's onslaught
The box office performance of Vanangaan has been affected in Tamil Nadu markets. This comes amid the successful run of Madha Gaja Raja.
Vanangaan was among the latest movies which arrived in theaters during the Sankranthi weekend. Released on January 10, 2025, the Tamil action drama is shouldered on Arun Vijay and Roshini Prakash as the leads. With the arrival of Madha Gaja Raja, Arun Vijay-starrer has been struggling at the Tamil Nadu box office these days.
Vanangaan Witnesses Slow Growth Amid Madha Gaja Raja's Successful Run
Directed by Bala, Vanangaan opened to a slow start in Tamil Nadu markets, however, the action-drama film recieved positive reviews. After the entry of Madha Gaja Raja, the business of Arun Vijay and Roshini Prakash's latest movie slowed down significantly.
During the holidays, Vanangaan is not able to receive the desired growth as it isn't the first choice for the audience. Going by the trends, the lifetime earnings of Bala's helmer is expected to be recorded under Rs 12 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. Meanwhike, Vishal-starrer is eyeing to smash Rs 50 crore by the end of its theatrical run.
Madha Gaja Raja Is Biggest Grosser Among Pongal Releases; Heading To Become A Blockbuster
Madha Gaja Raja, the much-delayed movie which arrived in cinemas on January 12, 2025, recently became the biggest grossing film among other Pongal releases. Sundar C's directorial continues to spread its charm and is heading to emerge as a blockbuster. The action comedy was originally scheduled to hit the screens in 2013.
Vanangaan and Madha Gaja Raja In Theaters
