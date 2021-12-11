Box Office: Akhanda emerges NBK's biggest grosser in opening week; First 100 crore WW in sight for the star

Boyapati Sreenu’s Akhanda starring Nandamuri Balakrishna has emerged the biggest grosser for the lead star during its opening week. The film grossed ₹77.75 crore at Indian box office earning ₹49.6 crore share to its distributors. The film raked in another $1.35M (₹10.1 crore) overseas for a global gross of ₹87.85 crore, earning ₹54.2 crore share.

After the sensational opening weekend, the film held well on Monday in Telugu states and then there were usual drops during the weekdays, which is common for the genre. The film should be able to add another ₹14-15 crore in its second week before Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa arrives next week. A closing total of ₹95 crore (₹57 crore Share) can be expected from the film. It will be the first NBK movie to gross over ₹100 crore worldwide.

Following is the day wise box office collection of Akhanda at Indian box office.

Thursday - ₹22 crore

Friday - ₹11.5 crore

Saturday - ₹12 crore

Sunday - ₹14.5 crore

Monday - ₹6.75 crore

Tuesday - ₹5 crore

Wednesday - ₹3.25 crore

Thursday - ₹2.75 crore

Total - ₹77.75 crore

The film is a huge blockbuster for its investors in Nizam and Overseas territories. In Nizam, the film fetched an estimated ₹11 crore for its theatrical rights and has already earned ₹15.3 crore in its first week. The overseas breakeven was done in 2 days itself, with rights sold at ₹2.5 crore approx, earning ₹4.6 crore plus share so far. The recovery is due in Andhra Pradesh, where ticket price reduction has hurt the collection, and that’s an issue which needs to be dealt with as soon as possible. Generally for a NBK movie, you will have Andhra Pradesh earning as much as 3 times of Nizam, while for this film it's barely 2x. The film lost probably 30% of business in Andhra Pradesh due to the ongoing issue.

The industry standard in Tollywood is box office reporting in shares. Those looking for that, we have you covered right below, with gross numbers in brackets.

Nizam - ₹15.3 crore (₹26 crore)

Ceeded - ₹11.8 crore (₹15 crore)

Andhra - ₹18.9 crore (₹29.5 crore)

AP/TS - ₹46 crore (₹70.50 crore)

Rest of India - ₹3.6 crore (₹7.25 crore)

India - ₹49.6 crore (₹77.75 crore)

USA/CAN - ₹3.2 crore (₹6.85 crore)

AUS - ₹0.5 crore (₹1.2 crore)

Gulf - ₹0.3 crore (₹0.75 crore)

UK & Europe and ROW - ₹0.6 crore (₹1.3 crore)

Overseas - ₹4.6 crore (₹10.1 crore)

Also Read| KGF 2, Yash and the box-office potential of this gangster drama in India