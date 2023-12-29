Box Office: Animal and Sam Bahadur brave major local competition; Gear up for a bigger fifth week than fourth

Despite 2 new releases, Animal and Sam Bahadur continued to find takers. It is likely that both films will have a better fifth week than fourth at the box office.

By Rishil Jogani
Published on Dec 29, 2023   |  04:02 PM IST  |  328
Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal
Both Animal and Sam Bahadur prove to be films that are accepted by Indian audiences (Credit: T-Series, RSVP)
Key Highlight
  • Animal and Sam Bahadur hold their ground in week 4 in India
  • Both Animal and Sam Bahadur look to have a higher week 5 than week 4
  • Animal and Sam Bahadur now play at a theatre near you

A day prior to the release of Animal and Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal in an interaction, shared how his film was not going up Ranbir Kapoor's and that both of them were infact part of the same team, the Hindi Film Industry. It is now almost a month since both the films graced theatres and we are pleased to report that both the films have been accepted so wholeheartedly that they have continued to trend steadily even in the fourth week, with two new big releases Salaar and Dunki.

Animal And Sam Bahadur Hold Strong In Week 4 Despite New Releases Like Salaar And Dunki

Animal started with a bang and continued to do incredible numbers. After four weeks, it has netted over Rs 500 crores in all languages, in India. On the other hand, Sam Bahadur started modestly but the collections have creeped up to over Rs 80 crores as we speak. It has more than doubled its first week collections and that's the biggest victory for the war-epic on war-hero Sam Manekshaw. While Animal is an all time blockbuster, Sam Bahadur is a moderate success, and could have probably also been a hit had it released solo.

Animal And Sam Bahadur Look To Grow In Week 5 At The Indian Box Office

Dunki and Salaar did take away screens over the weekend but the two holdovers got back a substantial amount of screens from the weekdays and they will only increase over the new year weekend. In all likelihood, Animal and Sam Bahadur will grow in week 5. Post pandemic has shown that films that are accepted, will run long at the box office. Filmmakers need to keep making content that movie audiences love to watch and the results will be for the world to see.

The Week-Wise Box Office Collections Of Animal In Hindi Are As Under

Week Hindi Nett Collections
1 Rs 288.50 crores crores
2 Rs 129.50 crores
3 Rs 50 crores
4 Rs 10 crores
Total Rs 478 crores

The Week-Wise Box Office Collections Of Sam Bahadur Are As Under

Week Hindi Nett Collections
1 Rs 38.25 crores
2 Rs 24.75 crores
3 Rs 16.45 crores
4 Rs 2.25 crores
Total Rs 81.70 crores

Watch the Animal and Sam Bahadur Trailer



About Animal And Sam Bahadur

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance

Sam Bahadur takes audiences through the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal.

When And Where To Watch Animal And Sam Bahadur

Animal and Sam Bahadur now play at a theatre near you. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or from movie ticketing applications.

ALSO READ: Dunki Extended Week 1 India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film netts around Rs 149 crores in 8 days

