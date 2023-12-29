Dunki Extended Week 1 India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film netts around Rs 149 crores in 8 days

Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others, with a Thursday of Rs 7.50-7.75 crores, closed its extended first week with collections of around Rs 149-149.25 crores. The second week for the film becomes crucial to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. The extended New Year weekend should prove to be lucrative for the SRK-Taapsee film and ensure that the threshold is crossed. The absence of new releases will then make sure that Dunki holds steadily in the days to come.

Dunki Collected Around Rs 149 Crores In Its Extended First Week In India

Dunki opened to collections of Rs 28 crores on the first day. While it opened solo, it had to share screens with Salaar from day 2. Due to the screen sharing, Dunki could not reach its potential in big cities over the weekend and its only after the weekend that it had sufficient screens for itself. In a solo setting, one could expect a growth on Friday and a better momentum through the Christmas and New Year weekend.

Have a look at the trajectory of the collections of Dunki over the extended first week

Dunki And Salaar Clash Could Be Handled In A Civil Way

The clash of Dunki and Salaar never seemed like an issue to begin with, with both films catering to separate set of audiences. However, the fight for the screens is where things turned ugly. If makers of both films analysed the potential of their films, neither of the films would stand to lose much from their actual potential.

Dunki after 8 days has collected around Rs 300 crores gross and it will be looking to atleast finish with numbers of over Rs 400 crores. A lot will depend on how the Shah Rukh Khan starrer fares, in the weeks to follow.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Dunki Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 28 crores 2 Rs 20 crores 3 Rs 24.50 crores 4 Rs 29 crores 5 Rs 22 crores 6 Rs 9.50 crores 7 Rs 8.50 crores 8 Rs 7.5-7.75 crores Total Rs 149 crores nett in 8 days

Watch the Dunki Trailer

About Dunki

Four friends from a village in Punjab share a common dream: to go to England. Their problem is that they have neither the visa nor the ticket. A soldier, Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), promises to take them to the land of their dreams.

When And Where To Watch Dunki

Dunki can be watched at a theatre near you, now. The tickets for the film can be purchased at the box office or through online ticketing applications and websites.

