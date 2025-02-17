Box Office: Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa find it difficult to sustain in 2nd weekend due to Chhaava storm

February welcomed new movies like Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa along with theatrical comebacks of Padmaavat, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Sanam Teri Kasam. After its first week, it greeted Chhaava on Valentine's Day. Due to the strong hold of Vicky Kaushal's film, holdover releases Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa are finding it diffcult to sustain in the second weekend.

Badass Ravi Kumar And Loveyapa Struggle; Impacted By Chhaava's Storm

The box office performances of Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa have been impacted due to Chhaava's arrival in theaters. The historical actioner, which is an adaptation of Marathi novel, Chava, took the most screens away. Now, both the holdover releases look beyond redemption in the second weekend as Vicky Kaushal-starrer is here to stay.

As per estimates, Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa will end up below Rs 10 crore net each in India. They are heading towards an underwhelming fate at the box office.

Delving Into Badass Ravi Kumar And Loveyapa's Receptions

While Loveyapa failed to create good hype and limited word-of-mouth, Badass Ravi Kumar generated strong buzz with its over-the-top dialogues being shared on social media. However, both the films faced Sanam Teri Kasam's theatrical comeback as a tough competition in the opening week, followed by Chhaava's arrival in the second week.

This is to note that the spoof actioner is a successful venture from financial perspective. As a producer, Himesh Reshammiya has already recovered its budget from non-theatrical revenues. Theatrical recoveries would be an add-on.

Speaking of Chhaava, the film has already achieve a big feat in the opening weekend. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, Laxman Utekar's helmer entered Rs 100 crore club in the first three days of its release.

Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, Chhaava In Cinemas

Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, Chhaava are running in theaters near you.

