Loveyapa Day 11 India Box Office Trends: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's movie nears end of forgettable theatrical run, courtesy Chhaava wave

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa is nearing the end of its forgettable theatrical run, with the film failing to make a significant impact at the box office. As it enters its 11th day today, the movie is struggling to sustain momentum, facing heavy competition from Chhaava, which has continued to dominate theaters since its February 14 release. Given its underwhelming performance, Loveyapa is expected to wrap its silver screen journey with a net collection in the range of Rs 8-9 crore.

The romantic drama, featuring the two aforementioned star kids in their Bollywood debut, aimed to capture the essence of modern love with a fresh take on relationships. However, despite the youthful appeal, the film failed to generate buzz and resonate with the masses. The audience turnout remained disappointing from the beginning, with limited word-of-mouth support to fuel any late resurgence. With Chhaava commanding a major share of screens, Loveyapa struggled to retain visibility since Valentine’s Day, further diminishing its chances at the ticket windows.

The former film, led by Vicky Kaushal, has emerged as the undisputed box office force with its theme of patriotism, depicting the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The Laxman Utekar directorial has struck a chord with audiences through its regional undertones and grand production scale. The film’s gripping narrative, combined with compelling performances from Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai Bhosale, and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, has ensured packed houses, making it the first choice for moviegoers.

Loveyapa, in contrast, could not capitalize on its hip appeal. The film’s narrative, centered around the advanced courtship period before stepping into a relationship, may have resonated with a niche urban audience but failed to gain broad traction. The chemistry between Junaid and Khushi was noted, but it wasn’t enough to draw crowds.

Moving forward, the makers might pin their hopes on digital streaming, where lighthearted films often find a second life with audiences who avoid spending money on the movie theater experience and prefer utilizing their OTT bills.

Notably, Loveyapa is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Love Today (2022), which likely contributed to its hampered performance.