Badass Ravi Kumar Day 11 India Box Office Trends: Himesh Reshammiya's movie gets sidelined by Chhaava storm

Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar has faced a tough journey at the box office since its February 7 release, and as it observes its 11th day today (Feb 17), its momentum has significantly slowed due to Chhaava, which continues to reign supreme since its February 14 debut. Though the former film had initial buzz, the overwhelming success of the latter has overshadowed its performance, causing it to lose valuable screen space.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has captivated audiences with its compelling depiction of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s life, with Vicky Kaushal delivering a roaring performance as the much-celebrated historical figure. The film’s strong patriotic themes, gripping plot, and stellar supporting cast—including Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai Bhosle and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb—have ensured packed theaters and soaring box office numbers since Friday.

Meanwhile, Badass Ravikumar, an action-packed spin-off to the musician-actor’s 2014 screen outing The Xposé, failed to capitalize on the aforementioned stir. The movie, centered around a heroic figure battling hostile adversaries, co-starring Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Johnny Lever, and more, struggled to retain visibility as Chhaava marched ahead. While Reshammiya’s presence is always a draw, the film’s execution did not resonate deeply enough to hold the audience’s attention.

Despite the lackluster box office performance, Badass Ravikumar has still proven profitable for its producers. The film has recovered its cost through non-theatrical streams, including music and digital rights. With the former aspect being one of Reshammiya’s strong suits, the soundtrack has contributed significantly to the revenue, making the theatrical gains a secondary factor.

Looking ahead, Reshammiya is set to embark on a music tour, which is expected to boost his visibility and fan engagement, a crucial factor for his future screen ventures, reigniting audience interest in his work, whether on screen or on stage.

In conclusion, Badass Ravikumar may not have been a blockbuster hit, but its profitability through non-theatrical sources makes it a success for producers. While the movie didn’t manage to keep up with Chhaava’s storm, it remains a reminder of the film industry’s complex numbers game, where success isn’t always determined by ticket sales revenue alone.