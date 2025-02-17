Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Weekend Update: Vicky Kaushal POWERS Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's biopic to Rs 157 crore global haul

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal in the title role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is ripping off the box office left, right, and center. The movie began its triumphant run with a phenomenal opening and is in no mood to slow down anytime soon.

Chhaava storms Rs 157 crore in opening weekend worldwide

The Laxman Utekar-directed period drama stormed a solid Rs 157 crore in its opening weekend at the worldwide box office. Of these, it raked over Rs 131 crore from the Indian markets, while the rest, Rs 26 crore, came from overseas territories.

This is a terrific start for the Vicky Kaushal starrer. Mounted on a huge scale, Chhaava is among the biggest box office bets from Bollywood this year and has already proven to be a winner.

Chhaava set for a solid Monday; eyes a BLOCKBUSTER end

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Vineet Kumar Singh, Chhaava is set for a long run at the box office. The movie is recording a phenomenal hold on its first Monday. It will witness an even bigger spike in collections on Wednesday on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Luckily, Chhaava will not have any significant competition till the arrival of Salman Khan’s Sikandar on Eid 2025, which is more than a month away. If the Vicky Kaushal starrer manages to keep luring the audience at a similar pace, it will emerge as his career’s highest-grossing movie, surpassing Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see if the movie can also topple the lifetime box office collections of Padmaavat to emerge as the highest-grossing period movie of all time from the Hindi cinema.

Chhaava in Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.