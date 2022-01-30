Box Office: Bangarraju crashes after Sankranti; Limps over 50 crores in two weeks

Bangarraju had a poor second week, grossing just Rs. 7.65 crores at the Indian box office, plummeting 83% from the first week, for a total of Rs. 51.80 crores. The Republic day holiday on Wednesday added to collections but not nearly enough to save it from a crash. The Naga father-son duo led family drama had a good start thanks to Sankranti but collections came down fast when the holidays were over. The film has earned nearly Rs. 30 crores share, which isn’t really a bad number for the cast and costs involved, but is not something one will be happy to have for a prime Sankranti release. For any other time of year, if this film was to do these numbers, one would gladly take those, but at any other time, these numbers will not come either.

The box office collections of Bangarraju at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 44.15 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 1.20 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 1.35 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 1.70 crores

2nd Monday - Rs. 80 lakhs

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 85 lakhs

2nd Wednesday - Rs. 1.25 crores

2nd Thursday - Rs. 50 lakhs

Total - Rs. 51.80 crores

The film has almost exhausted its run, with collections in lakhs on weekdays. It will add another Rs. 2-2.5 crores to the total for Rs. 54 crores closing. The film did relatively better in Andhra Pradesh with business ranging from Average to Hit. In Telangana, the film is a disaster while is a total washout outside Telugu states with barely Rs.1.20 crores coming from Karnataka.

The two weeks box office territorial breakdown of Bangarraju is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 12.45 crores (Rs. 6.40 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 8.85 crores (Rs. 5.70 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 28.90 crores (Rs. 16.85 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 50.20 crores (Rs. 28.95 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 1.20 crores (Rs. 50 lakhs share)

Rest of India - Rs. 40 lakhs (Rs. 15 lakhs share)