Box Office: Bangarraju crashes after Sankranti; Limps over 50 crores in two weeks
Bangarraju had a poor second week, grossing just Rs. 7.65 crores at the Indian box office, plummeting 83% from the first week, for a total of Rs. 51.80 crores. The Republic day holiday on Wednesday added to collections but not nearly enough to save it from a crash. The Naga father-son duo led family drama had a good start thanks to Sankranti but collections came down fast when the holidays were over. The film has earned nearly Rs. 30 crores share, which isn’t really a bad number for the cast and costs involved, but is not something one will be happy to have for a prime Sankranti release. For any other time of year, if this film was to do these numbers, one would gladly take those, but at any other time, these numbers will not come either.
The box office collections of Bangarraju at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 44.15 crores
2nd Friday - Rs. 1.20 crores
2nd Saturday - Rs. 1.35 crores
2nd Sunday - Rs. 1.70 crores
2nd Monday - Rs. 80 lakhs
2nd Tuesday - Rs. 85 lakhs
2nd Wednesday - Rs. 1.25 crores
2nd Thursday - Rs. 50 lakhs
Total - Rs. 51.80 crores
The film has almost exhausted its run, with collections in lakhs on weekdays. It will add another Rs. 2-2.5 crores to the total for Rs. 54 crores closing. The film did relatively better in Andhra Pradesh with business ranging from Average to Hit. In Telangana, the film is a disaster while is a total washout outside Telugu states with barely Rs.1.20 crores coming from Karnataka.
The two weeks box office territorial breakdown of Bangarraju is as follows:
Nizam - Rs. 12.45 crores (Rs. 6.40 crores share)
Ceeded - Rs. 8.85 crores (Rs. 5.70 crores share)
Andhra - Rs. 28.90 crores (Rs. 16.85 crores share)
AP/TS - Rs. 50.20 crores (Rs. 28.95 crores share)
Karnataka - Rs. 1.20 crores (Rs. 50 lakhs share)
Rest of India - Rs. 40 lakhs (Rs. 15 lakhs share)
Total - Rs. 51.80 crores (Rs. 29.60 crores share)
