Box Office: Bangarraju has a good opening weekend; Better in Andhra Pradesh

Bangarraju has a good opening weekend at the box office, earning Rs. 31.20 crores (Rs. 20.90 crores share) during the Sankranti weekend. It had a fair start on Friday and then held well on Saturday and Sunday. The early estimates yesterday had collections jumping on day two in AP/TS, but the actuals came in a bit lower and there was a minor drop in the collection in the Coastal Andhra region on Saturday. Now, these aren’t as big as the numbers we are used to seeing or expecting from big releases during Sankranti but the opening weekend is the best ever for Naga Chaitanya, overtaking his previous release Love Story (Rs. 29 crores). The margin of improvement could have been better, but the film missed out on Rs. 1.5-2 crores Approx with cinemas being closed in Karnataka during the weekend.

The box office collections of Bangarraju at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 11.20 crores (Rs. 9.10 crores share)

Saturday - Rs. 10.50 crores (Rs. 6.25 crores share)

Sunday - Rs. 9.50 crores (Rs. 5.55 crores share)

Total - Rs. 31.20 crores (Rs. 20.90 crores share)

The best performance for the film came in Andhra Pradesh, which conventionally over-index during the festival period. The film is nearing break-even in most of the sub territories of Andhra Pradesh already, as distributors in Ceeded, Godavari districts and Nellore had nearly 70 per cent of their investments recovered in three days of release. There will be some holiday leftover demand during the first few weekdays. It will be by Wednesday when the film will get to normal levels, and that should be enough for the film to get the job done. The performance in Nizam, however, is very underwhelming. The film had a low start there, and collections dropped heavily on Sunday. Things don't look to improve much as advances are dismal for Monday. The territorial breakdown of film's business during the weekend is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 8.80 crores (Rs. 5 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 5.90 crores (Rs. 4.50 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 15.50 crores (Rs. 11 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 30.20 crores (Rs. 20.50 crores share)

Rest of India - Rs. 1 crore (Rs. 40 lakh share)

India - Rs. 31.20 crores (Rs. 20.90 crores share)

