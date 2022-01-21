Box Office: Bangarraju has a decent week one; Performs well in Coastal region

Bangarraju concluded its opening week at the Indian box office with Rs. 45.25 crores (Rs. 27 crores share). The film had a good opening weekend but as soon the holiday boost wore off, there were big drops in collections. This was further worsened by the CoVID restrictions in the state of Andhra Pradesh, which is the best performing region for the film.

The film had a massive release being the biggest release of the festival season. In any other industry, you will have better chances of making more money with bigger the release is. Since the revenue sharing terms followed are based on percentage and thus theater share costs are variable. In AP/TS majority theaters follow the rental system, which makes the theater share a fixed cost, no matter what the collection. The optimum release for this type of film is around half of what it got, which clearly wasn't the case. Therefore, even after earning a decent amount of money at various centres, the film just had no share, which is evident by the huge drops in share numbers. Now there is the option sometime to change the sharing term from fixed rental to percentage basis, which will probably be done and shares will be adjusted accordingly, which shall see share numbers getting changed in coming days.

The box office collections of Bangarraju at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 11.25 crores (Rs. 9.40 crores share)

Saturday - Rs. 10.50 crores (Rs. 6.20 crores share)

Sunday - Rs. 9.50 crores (Rs. 5.50 crores share)

Monday - Rs. 6.25 crores (Rs. 3.15 crores share)

Tuesday - Rs. 3.50 crores (Rs. 1.75 crores share)

Wednesday - Rs. 2.25 crores (Rs. 0.75 crores share)

Thursday - Rs. 1.75 crores (Rs. 0.5 crores share)

Total - Rs. 45 crores (Rs. 27 crores share)

The film has performed very well in Coastal Andhra, grossing Rs. 24 crores plus (Rs. 15 crores share) in the first week, not too far off of Akhanda which grossed Rs. 28.40 crores in first 7 days of release. The collections in Nizam are however Disaster for a Sankranti release, but thankfully producers are carrying the risk here and they are quite in the money with other avenues of money from the film.

