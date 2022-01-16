Bangarraju has a strong Saturday at box office; Collections surged in APTS on Sankranti

Bangarraju had a strong second day at the box office, as it grossed Rs. 11.50 crores Approx on Saturday, taking its two-day total to Rs. 22.75 crores Approx. The Nagarjuna - Chay starrer recorded a jump in collections across Telugu states due to the Sankranti holiday. The India collections were relatively flat as cinemas in Karnataka were closed due to CoVID restrictions. Today will be another strong day and a weekend of Rs. 34 crores Approx can be expected.

The box office collections of Bangarraju at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 11.25 crores (Rs. 8.95 crores share)

Saturday - Rs. 11.50 crores (Rs. 6.80 crores share)

Total - Rs. 22.75 crores (Rs. 15.75 crores share)

The film grossed Rs. 11.20 crores (Rs. 6.70 crores share) Approx on Saturday in Telugu states of AP/TS, for a total of Rs. 21.80 crores (Rs. 15.35 crores share) so far. Most places saw collections surging from the opening day, though there were some places that were already hitting capacity on Friday, they had minor drops. The film is recording very strong collections throughout Andhra Pradesh, some of the sub-territories will see its distributors in green as soon as Monday while others may join later in the weekdays. The collections remained low in Nizam, despite a jump in collections. The two-days territorial breakdown of box office collections is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 6.30 crores (Rs. 3.60 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 4.10 crores (Rs. 3.25 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 11.40 crores (Rs. 8.50 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 21.80 crores (Rs. 15.35 crores share)

Rest of India - Rs. 95 lakhs (Rs. 40 lakh share)

India - Rs. 22.75 crores (Rs. 15.75 crores share)

