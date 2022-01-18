Bangarraju Monday Box Office; Holds in Andhra, Drops in Nizam and Ceeded

Bangarraju held well on Monday, grossing Rs. 6.25 crores Approx (Rs. 3.15 crores share) at the Indian box office, for four days running total of Rs. 37.50 crores Approx (Rs. 24.25 crores share). The CoVID restrictions will come into play in the state of Andhra Pradesh today, which is the best performing region for the film, so collections will be dropping. At this point the first week collections of Rs. 48 crores approx are expected from the film.

The box office collections of Bangarraju at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 11.25 crores (Rs. 9.40 crores share)

Saturday - Rs. 10.50 crores (Rs. 6.20 crores share)

Sunday - Rs. 9.50 crores (Rs. 5.50 crores share)

Monday - Rs. 6.25 crores (Rs. 3.15 crores share)

Total - Rs. 37.50 crores (Rs. 24.25 crores share)

The holidays leftover demand was in play on Monday, more evidently in Northern Coastal Andhra regions like Vizag and Godavari districts, where Monday collections were on par with what film was doing during the weekend. The collection in parts of Southern Coastal Andhra dropped around 40 per cent, which is still better than what normal drops are. Overall Andhra region grossed Rs. 4 crores (Rs. 2.15 crores share) on Monday as compared to Rs. 5 crores on Sunday (Rs. 2.80 crores share). Nizam which was already underwhelming during the weekend had higher drops at 50 per cent while Ceeded had the worst hold in the twin states, with a drop of almost 60 per cent from Sunday. All this is quite normal though, as it is mostly Northern AP that over-index during Sankranti.