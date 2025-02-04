Box Office: Before Interstellar's India re-release, BookMyShow offers 60 percent discount on rentals of renowned sci-fi

After a successful re-release in the West, Interstellar is gearing up for the second innings in India now. The Christopher Nolan directorial has already recorded a massive pre-sales for its re-release. Meanwhile, BookMyShow has something to offer!

BookMyShow offers a 60 percent discount on rentals of Interstellar

The online ticket booking web portal, BookMyShow activated a 60 percent discount offer on rentals of Interstellar. The offer was valid for a couple of hours on Sunday (February 2nd), and later they drew it back.

Interestingly, the movie is set to hit the big screens on February 7th in India, which is just four days away. Such a move can be seen as milking the audience demand and capitalizing on the ongoing buzz of the movie’s re-release.

Interstellar records massive pre-sales for re-release; set for a BANGER start

The Hollywood biggie starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in the lead has already smashed a massive advance booking in India, keeping with 4 days in hand. Its pre-sales are approaching the 2 lakh mark for the opening week alone. However, the movie is only being re-released in premium formats, including IMAX and others. It will be interesting to see if the top three national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis also join the celebration.

For the unversed, the movie is being re-released to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the release of Interstellar. The sci-fi drama was earlier planned to hit Indian cinemas in December 2024, however it couldn't see the light of release as Pushpa 2 grabbed all the premium screens.

Interstellar is expected to take a banger start at the box office, though it will be a limited release. The Christopher Nolan movie will face a few Indian releases at the box office, including Badass Ravikumar, Thandel, Loveyapa, Vidaamuyarchi, and others. However, it will easily sail through a record re-run as its advance ticket sale denotes.

Are you excited for the Interstellar re-release? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.