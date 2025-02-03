Vidaamuyarchi Tamil Nadu Advance Booking Update: Ajith Kumar's film shows excellent trend; set for BUMPER start

The Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer Vidaamuyarchi is gearing up for its release in 3 days. The advance booking is going on in full swing. Reports suggest that the movie will get a record start at the box office.

Vidaamuyarchi records phenomenal pre-sales of Rs 6 crore; bumper start loading

As of 1 PM (February 3), Vidaamuyarchi has sold 3.25 lakh tickets worth Rs 6 crore plus for the opening day alone. The data is curated from the tracked 1700 shows in 260 cinemas across Tamil Nadu.

This is an excellent result for the Ajith Kumar movie. It has already bagged the second spot among the top-grossing pre-sales of all time in Tamil Nadu, beating Leo. The movie is now gearing up to claim the top spot and dethrone Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. For the unversed, Beast had recorded a massive pre-sales of Rs 7.87 crore at the Kollywood ticket window.

Since Vidaamuyarchi still has three days in hand, it will easily surpass Beast and set a new benchmark for the upcoming big releases. The movie is indeed locked for a bumper start at the box office.

Vidaamuyarchi marks Ajith Kumar’s comeback; 1st big-ticket entertainer of Tamil cinema

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the much-awaited action thriller marks the comeback of Ajith Kumar to the big screens. He was previously seen in the 2023 release Thunivu. The actor will have two releases in 2025 - Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly.

Vidaamuyarchi was earlier slated to hit the big screens on Pongal 2025; however, it got postponed due to some unforeseen circumstances. Though the movie is coming to cinemas a little late, the enthusiasm among the audience is soaring high.

It is among the biggest bets of Tamil cinema this year. The movie is expected to blow the box office with its superlative theatrical run; however, a lot will depend on its hold post the opening weekend.

Are you excited for Vidaamuyarchi? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.