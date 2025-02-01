Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Adds New Cast Members Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin and More; Details Inside
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey welcomes more cast members in its already studded pool. Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, and more to join the Tom Holland-starrer epic.
Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie, The Odyssey, has added Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, and Samantha Morton to its star-studded cast. Nolan's Universal-backed project promises to be the most ambitious cinematic adaptation of Homer's epic.
For Patel, Page, and Irwin, it is a reunion with the famed director. Patel (Don’t Look Up) was seen with Robert Pattinson in Nolan's Tenet (2020). Meanwhile, The Umbrella Academy's Page starred in Inception (2010), and Tony Award-winning actor Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) appeared in Interstellar (2014). Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Morton, a two-time Oscar nominee, is collaborating with Nolan for the first time.
The Oppenheimer director is redrafting the ancient epic poem by Homer to narrate the adventures faced by Odysseus, King of Ithaca, as he journeys home after the fall of Troy. It is described as "a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology," according to the studio's announcement posted on X.
The four new stars will be joining the high-profile cast members already confirmed, including Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Benny Safdie, and Charlize Theron.
The story explores themes of heroism, loyalty, and fate, featuring iconic encounters such as the one-eyed Cyclops Polyphemus, the sirens' song, and the witch-goddess Circe.
Shot using cutting-edge IMAX technology, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is set to release globally on July 17, 2026.
