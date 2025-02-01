Explore All Entertainment Categories

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Adds New Cast Members Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin and More; Details Inside

Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara postponed to make way for Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara? Find out

Box Office: With strong Thursday night previews, Dog Man aims for a USD 30 million plus domestic start

Box Office: Will Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2 unlock the potential of USD 1 Billion gross in a single territory?

Bollywood Newswrap, February 1: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan poster OUT; Udit Narayan reacts to kissing controversy and more

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Trailer OUT: Arjun Kapoor is stuck between his ‘past’ Bhumi Pednekar and ‘future’ Rakul Preet Singh; don’t miss Danger Lanka reference

Colman Domingo Recalls Being Part of Nash Bridges but in a New Role Every Time; ‘I Was Game’

Family Guy Comes Forth With Parody of Top Gun as Seen in Exclusive Sneak Peek: READ

Kamal Haasan returns from US after completing course on AI; shares update on his next projects