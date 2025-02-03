Box Office: After Sankranthi blockbusters, Tollywood places big bets on Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel

Tollywood witnessed a rollercoaster Sankranti this year! While Game Changer bombed at the box office, Daaku Maharaaj ended up being an average affair. However, it was Venkatesh’s starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam that stormed the ticket window and set new benchmarks. After a successful rollout, Tollywood's next big bet is on Thandel.

Planned as a big-ticket movie experience, Thandel is a romantic thriller starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The trailer was recently released by Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan. So far, the response has been positive among the audience. However, it will have to prove its worth on the content front to blow up at the box office.

Thandel is expected to perform well at the Telugu box office. However, it will be interesting to see how the movie performs outside its borders. The release size in the Hindi markets will be limited; the rest will depend on the initial word-of-mouth and demand among the North Indian audience. Pen Marudhar will release it in North India.

Besides Hindi, the movie will face a tough challenge in Tamil Nadu as Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited action thriller Vidaamuyarchi is also releasing the same weekend. Dream Warrior Pictures is distributing it in Tamil Nadu.

Things may go in favor of Thandel if it manages to secure positive audience reception at the box office. Moreover, the makers will have to market it well in other languages, especially Hindi, to make it a massive big-screen spectacle.

For the unversed, the Chandoo Mondeti directorial is all set to hit the silver screen on February 7th, 2025. It is reportedly the most expensive movie of Naga Chaitanya’s career. He was previously seen in Custody in 2023. The movie is bankrolled by Allu Arvind of Geetha Arts.

Are you excited about Thandel? Tell us in the comments section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!