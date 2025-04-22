Box Office: Michael B. Jordan's Sinners earns USD 48M in opening weekend; sets post-COVID record for original horror debut

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s supernatural horror Sinners just pulled off a massive win at the US box office, raking in USD 48 million over its opening weekend. That’s not just a strong start but the biggest three-day opening for an original genre film since the COVID-19 pandemic, beating Jordan Peele’s Nope (2022, USD 44.4M) and even sequel-heavy competition like Scream VI (USD 44.4M) and A Quiet Place Part II (USD 47.5M).

Starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers Smoke and Stack returning to their hometown in Mississippi in 1932, Sinners delves deep into Gothic terror with a historic twist. The film also features Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo.

Sinners’ day-wise weekend revenue breakdown is as follows: after USD 4.7 million in Thursday previews, the film brought in a strong USD 14.5 million on Friday. On Saturday, it climbed to USD 16.5 million; on Sunday, it wrapped the weekend with USD 12.3 million. Notably, as mentioned earlier, Sinners beat out sequel heavyweights, A Quiet Place Part II, Scream VI, as well as Alien: Romulus (USD 42M), which is an impressive feat considering those films had built-in fanbases.

Critics are loving Sinners, too. Early reviews praised Coogler’s direction and the rich atmosphere he crafted for the film. Jordan’s standout performance also drew appreciation.

Coogler developed Sinners through his Proximity Media banner, and Warner Bros. scooped up distribution rights after a heated bidding war. Sinners added an additional USD 15.4 million at the international box office for a global tally of USD 63.5 million.

The flick pushed another Warner Bros. title, A Minecraft Movie, to No. 2 in its third weekend. The PG video game adaptation starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa mined USD 41.3 million, taking its domestic gross to USD 344 million. It is currently the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year, standing tall over the second-biggest release, Marvel and Disney’s Captain America: Brave New World (USD 410 million globally).

Back to Sinners—with strong word of mouth and critical acclaim, the film looks poised to continue its hot streak, proving the never-sating audience's appetite for bold, original horror on the big screen.

