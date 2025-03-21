Ben Stiller Reveals Whether Severance Season 3 Will Take Another Three Years to Arrive After Shocking Finale

Ben Stiller has assured fans that they won’t have to wait three years for Severance Season 3. The Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller took over three years between its first and second seasons due to delays caused by the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes. However, Stiller confirmed that won’t be the case for the next installment.

During an appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, Stiller was asked if fans would have to wait another three years. “No, no, the plan is not—definitely not,” Stiller said. “No, the plan is not, and hopefully, we’ll be announcing what the plan is very soon. That will not be that.”

Severance premiered in February 2022, and its second season finally debuted on January 17, 2025, after long production delays. The finale is set to drop on March 21, 2025, as per Deadline.

The series, created by Dan Erickson, follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), who works at Lumon Industries, where employees undergo a 'severance' procedure that separates their work and personal memories.

The show has been praised for its storytelling and cast, which includes Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, and Dichen Lachman. Fans have been eager to see how the story unfolds, especially after the dramatic events of the first season finale.

Advertisement

While promoting the second season, Stiller revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes detail, he had approached former U.S. President Barack Obama for a cameo.

Stiller wanted Obama to voice the Lumon building in a Lumon is Listening video that appears in the show. However, Obama declined the offer. Instead, Keanu Reeves stepped in and voiced the animated building.

Although Apple TV+ has not officially announced Severance Season 3, Stiller’s comments suggest that plans are already in place. The long gap between Seasons 1 and 2 was not intentional, and the production team is working to ensure a smoother timeline moving forward.