Box Office: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 leads over Anek and Top Gun in India by a margin; 3 films collect 10.25 crore

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, not just held its ground amidst the two new releases but also emerged as the top performer in its second consecutive Friday. Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and, Tom cruise led areal action flick Top Gun: Maverick could not put on a show at the Indian box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 remained the first choice for moviegoers while Top Gun: Maverick and Anek had to settle for the second and third spot respectively, despite being new releases.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on its second Friday was very steady and didn’t show much drop from the previous day as it managed to add Rs. 6 cr nett more to its tally. The film will cross the Rs. 100 cr mark today and thus emerge as the only third film from Bollywood this year to cross the Rs. 100 cr nett mark after Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files. It will be the first 100 cr film for director Anees Bazmee, second Rs. 100 cr film for Kartik Aaryan after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and fourth Rs. 100 cr film for Kiara Advani after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. The film is a certain Super-Hit and the trend going forward will decide whether the film can be promoted to Blockbuster or not.

Ayushmann Khurrana led Anek put on poor numbers sub – Rs. 2 cr nett. The film’s first day numbers are around Rs. 1.75 cr nett and given the controlled exhibition of 1200 screens across India, the film doesn’t have much scope to grow. The film is way off in terms of box office from what everyone predicted when the trailer came out. If the film doesn’t show a miraculous trending, it will end up being yet another underperformer for Ayushmann after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Tom Cruise led Top Gun: Maverick has taken a strong opening in the west but the same can’t be said about India. After paid previews on Wednesday, the film was showcased only in Imax screens on Thursday. The film had a full fledged release on Friday and it failed to put up good numbers. After a Rs. 25 lakh nett on Wednesday and a Rs. 1.75 crore nett on Thursday, Friday landed at around Rs. 2.5 cr nett to take the cumulative total to Rs. 4.5 cr nett. Top Gun is not a big franchise in India so it was always bound to suffer. But given that Tom Cruise is such big draw in India, one would have expected better.

The nett collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anek and Top Gun: Maverick are as follows:-

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:

Week 1 – Rs. 90.60 cr

Second Friday – Rs. 6 cr

Total: Rs. 96.60 cr

Anek:

Friday – Rs. 1.75 cr

Total: Rs. 1.75 cr

Top Gun: Maverick:

Wednesday – Rs. 25 lakh (paid previews)

Thursday – Rs. 1.75 cr

Friday – Rs. 2.5 cr

Total: Rs. 4.5 cr

