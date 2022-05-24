EXCLUSIVE: Farhad Samji decodes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success; Says ‘BB 2 is an amalgamation of two stories’

Having written the dialogues for hits like All The Best, Golmaal 3, Ready, Double Dhamaal, Singham, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, Judwaa 2 and Golmaal Again, Farhad Samji’s is currently being appreciated for his dialogue work in the Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He is content with all the appreciation and goes down the memory lane as to how this horror comedy was conceptualised.

“Bhushan Kumar had this idea of spinning Bhool Bhulaiyaa into a franchise for a long time and I was aware of this fact. Our writer, Akash Kaushik had a story and I had another story. I wondered if we could club the two stories. So, we cracked the idea and decided to amalgamate the two stories. We pitched it first to Murad Bhai (Producer, Murad Khetani). He loved it and felt it’s a perfect script for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. We then went to Bhushan Ji (producer, Bhushan Kumar), who was also sold on the idea. So it was a collective decision to make it a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa,” says Farhad.

While Anees Bazmee directed this horror comedy, Farhad Samji insists that he added his own flavour to the story with some quirky dialogues. “I have given my own tadka. People are really liking Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 because we have treated it like a new film. Rather than comparing it to the original film, people are seeing it as an independent film. We all were confident about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 working at the box office,” Farhad adds. The film features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead.

The writer director, who is currently working on an action comedy with Salman Khan, terms this as a proper horror comedy as compared to the first part, which was a psychological comic thriller. “Even when we had story sittings with Anees Bhai, we were clear that this is a different genre. Our idea was to take a different route and the audience is seeing a new film with the same songs today,” Farhad explains.

So, is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on cards? “I would love to be associated with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But we need to work very hard, since the expectations will also be huge. So let’s see. It’s all about getting the right script,” he concludes.

