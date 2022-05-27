Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earns 90 crores in week 1; Emerges a super-hit

The Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu fronted horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, set the cash registers ringing with its glorious box office performance. The film emerged as the biggest opener for Kartik Aaryan and the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022, ahead of much bigger films Runway 34, Heropanti 2 and Bachchhan Paandey. The performance of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has come as a much-needed respite for the ailing Bollywood industry that had been struggling since the beginning of Covid-19 back in March 2020.

After a very good opening of Rs. 13.5 cr nett on Day 1, the film saw a strong upward trend over the weekend with Rs. 18 cr on Day 2 and 23.35 cr on Day 3 to pack a weekend total at Rs. 54.85 cr. The film held very steady over the weekdays with very nominal drops, despite being a mass film which tends to show greater drops. The Monday footfalls were similar to the Friday footfalls in many centers, which shows that the film got appreciation from its target audience. The film has managed to sell a total of 58 lakh tickets in its first week and in its full run, it can challenge 1 crore ticket receipts, which is an incredible achievement.

The film has had an excellent first week of Rs. 90 cr nett and the number looks even more appealing when one knows that films with A-listers struggled to put up a Rs. 30 cr lifetime a month ago. The second week is expected to be steady too, considering that the film held strong on the weekdays. The horror-comedy genre of the film is exciting which helps pull more family audience to theatres. Although the film will face some local competition from Ayushmann Khurrana led Anek and Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick, it is expected that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will lead for the second consecutive week.

Here is the day wise nett box office collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:

Day 1 - Rs. 13.5 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 18 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 23.35 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 10.75 cr

Day 5 – Rs 9.50 cr

Day 6 – Rs. 8 25 cr

Day 7 – Rs. 7.25 cr

Also read: Kartik Aaryan fulfills his vow, reaches Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Banaras post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success