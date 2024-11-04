Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collections Day 4: Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy passes Monday test with Good hold; Earns Rs 16.50 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, continues to show good hold after an impressive weekend. The horror-comedy comfortably passes the crucial Monday test by dropping over 50 percent.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Drops By 50%, Earns Rs 16.50 crore on 1st Monday

Bankrolled by T-Series Films, the Diwali release saw an understandable drop of 50% over its opening day on 1st Monday. As per estimates, the movie collected around Rs 16.50 crore net on Day 4 after raking over Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend. The total cume of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 currently stands at Rs 116.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Besides its domestic performance, the movie is also doing well in the international markets. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had only grossed over USD 4.3 million overseas in its opening weekend.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Emerges A Success; A Financially Safe Project

The brand of Bhool Bhulaiyaa worked so well for the threequel that it emerged as Kartik Aaryan's best-performing movie in the initial four days of release, that too in a clash with Singham Again. For the record, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is Kartik Aaryan's first-ever movie to hit the Rs 100 crore mark in the first weekend itself. However, it needs to hold well in the coming days to post a healthy total by the end of its theatrical run.

It will be interesting to see whether the third installment of the horror-comedy franchise can surpass Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's lifetime box office collections and emerge as the actor's highest-grossing movie.

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is already a Hit, considering its controlled cost and solid hold at the box office. In addition, the makers have already cracked a profitable deal by selling its non-theatrical rights beforehand.

The Day Wise India Nett Box Office Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 33.25 crore 2 Rs 34.75 crore 3 Rs 32 crore 4 Rs 16.50 crore Total Rs 116.50 crore net in 4 days in India

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan), a fraud ghost exorcist, is taken to Rakt Ghat haveli by Meera (Triptii Dimri) and her uncle (Rajesh Sharma) for an important task for which he is promised to be paid Rs 1 crore. The haveli has a bloody history and Rooh Baba seemingly has a connection to it. Meera and her uncle don't believe in the story and want to bust the myth so that the haveli can be sold. However, things start getting hilariously eery as they reach the place ahead of Durga Ashtmi.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

