Officer On Duty Day 6 Box Office: Kunchacko Boban, Priya Mani starrer continues WINNING run; grosses Rs 1.80 crore
The Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani starrer continues to witness an excellent trend at the box office. Check out the details.
Officer On Duty, directed by Jithu Ashraf and starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani, is storming the box office these days. The Malayalam movie recorded another solid business day at the ticket window today.
Officer On Duty adds Rs 1.80 crore to the tally on Day 6; jumps by 33% over Day 1
Based on a true event, Officer On Duty was opened at Rs 1.35 crore in Kerala. It further received solid traction and recorded an opening weekend of Rs 9.15 crore.
The movie kept on dominating the box office and registered an 11% bigger Monday than its opening day by collecting Rs 1.50 crore. As per the estimates, Officer On Duty witnessed another spike and stormed Rs 1.80 crore today on Day 6, which is 33% higher than its opening day collections.
The 6-day total cume of Officer On Duty stands at Rs 12.45 crore gross at the mollywood box office. This is a phenomenal figure for such a small-budget movie. The Kunchacko Boban starrer has already emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. It will keep on raking strong numbers in the coming few days. It will keep on raking good numbers for a couple of weeks.
Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala are as follows:
|Days
|Gross Kerala Box Office
|Day 1
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.85 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 3.20 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 1.80 crore (exp.)
|Total
|Rs 12.45 crore
Officer On Duty in cinemas
Officer On Duty is now running in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
