Box Office: Captain America Brave New World becomes second 2025 release to cross USD 200 million domestically

Captain America: Brave New World has finally joined the elite club. After a nine-week theatrical run, the Marvel Studios film has crossed the USD 200 million mark at the domestic box office, becoming only the second 2025 release to hit the milestone.

The Anthony Mackie-led superhero film grossed USD 38,000 on its ninth Wednesday, marking a sharp 71.2 percent drop from the previous week. Now playing in just 440 theaters and already available on digital, the film's theatrical run is clearly in its final stretch. But it's going out with dignity and respect, hitting a major benchmark that cements its hit status despite being one of Disney's lowest-grossing superhero entries ever.

Directed by Julius Onah, Brave New World, for those unversed, continues Sam Wilson's journey as the new Captain America following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The film features Wilson confronting a political conspiracy centered around the newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford in his MCU debut. Ross, who transforms into the Red Hulk in the film, adds a layer of tension that builds on long-standing storylines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The ensemble cast includes Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson. The latter two stars reprise their roles from The Incredible Hulk (2008), creating a nostalgic feeling for devoted fans. Meanwhile, Esposito’s addition in reshoots brought a fresh wave of intrigue to the film’s second half.

Despite receiving mixed reviews for its narrative and heavy reliance on broader MCU continuity, Brave New World has been praised for the performances of Mackie and Ford. Critics noted the film’s uneven screenplay but commended its ambition that could define the Marvel superheroverse.

Released on February 14 after a premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Brave New World launched as the 35th film in the MCU and part of its Phase Five slate. The film has earned USD 414 million worldwide, ranking as the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2025. While it may not have dominated the box office like past Marvel entries, its USD 200 million domestic haul proves that the shield still carries weight, with Wilson furthering Steve Rogers’ legacy.

