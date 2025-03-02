Why is Harrison Ford Not Presenting At The Oscars 2025? Know What Happened To Captain America: Brave New World Star
Harrison Ford was set to present at the 2025 Oscars, but a sudden health issue forced him to step back. Here’s what happened and who will take the stage instead.
Harrison Ford will not be presenting at the 97th Academy Awards after being diagnosed with Shingles. The actor was scheduled to be one of the presenters at the ceremony on Sunday, March 2, but backed out on Saturday morning. Ford received the diagnosis on Friday and is currently resting as per Entertainment Weekly.
Shingles is a viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus responsible for chickenpox. According to the Mayo Clinic, it causes a painful rash that often appears as a stripe of blisters on the body. Despite the diagnosis, Ford is reportedly doing okay.
Earlier this month, Ford attended the Captain America: Brave New World event and the 1923 season two premiere in Los Angeles. On the 1923 red carpet, he shared why he enjoys working on the Western series. "I love the viscerality of it, I love the physical nature of the storytelling, I love being in natural circumstances," he said.
He also praised the show's practical filmmaking, adding, "[It’s] a kind of old-fashioned movie-making mostly, no CGI or very little CGI, a little something to sweeten the location. But it’s really essential, old-time storytelling and I love working with this kind of material."
Last weekend, Ford also made an appearance at the 2025 SAG Awards, where he playfully interrupted his Shrinking co-star Jessica Williams’ introduction during the Netflix broadcast.
Ford was announced as a presenter on Wednesday alongside several Hollywood stars, including Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Rachel Zegler, and Best Supporting Actress nominee Zoe Saldaña.
Other confirmed presenters include Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Whoopi Goldberg, Penélope Cruz, Halle Berry, Goldie Hawn, Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez, Ben Stiller, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Joe Alwyn, Ana de Armas, Connie Nielsen, and Lily-Rose Depp.
