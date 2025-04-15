Captain America Brave New World Star Anthony Mackie Says Avengers: Doomsday Will Bring Back ‘Old MCU’ Feel

Anthony Mackie is thrilled to be a part of another Avengers movie. This time, as part of Avengers: Doomsday, the actor shared his thoughts on the film and how it will feel. His comments come as the director is soon set to call "action" for the actors.

In a recent intriguing conversation with IGN, Mackie teased how the Russo Brothers are bringing back the good old days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We’re supposed to go out this week, and we’ll be out there doing it,” the Pain and Gain actor stated.

Further discussing the directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, Anthony Mackie added that Avengers: Doomsday is sure to be great, as even the script evokes a promising feeling.

“I’m really excited for what this project is going to be. It’s going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling they always had,” he said about the movie.

Avengers: Doomsday was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024. With Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU, but this time as a villain, the rest of the cast was recently revealed.

Alongside Robert Downey Jr.’s Dr. Doom, Avengers: Doomsday will also feature Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier, and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man. Danny Ramirez joins the team as the new Falcon, while Simu Liu reprises his role as Shang-Chi. Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, and more will also be part of the ensemble.

The mutants are joining the fight as well, with Tenoch Huerta returning as Namor and Channing Tatum finally taking on his dream role as Gambit. Tatum was recently seen in Deadpool & Wolverine. Patrick Stewart will reprise his role as Professor X, with Ian McKellen returning as his old friend Magneto. Kelsey Grammer will be seen as Beast, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, James Marsden as Cyclops, and Rebecca Romijn as Mystique. The new Fantastic Four will also make their appearance.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1, 2026.

