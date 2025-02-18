Box Office: Chhaava set to SURPASS cumulative net of all other Hindi movies released in 2025 within 1 week

Vicky Kaushal's first historical action drama, Chhaava, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, has gone bonkers at the box office. The movie is showing an exceptional hold over the weekdays and recording a phenomenal run.

Chhaava set to surpass the cumulative box office collections of all Hindi releases of 2025 so far

Interestingly, the Vicky Kaushal movie is set to surpass the cumulative box office collections of all the Hindi releases of 2025 so far. The Sonu Sood starrer Fateh netted Rs 10 crore, Aaman Devgn’s Azaad raked in Rs 7 crore, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency posted a total of Rs 16 crore net, and Sky Force could collect only Rs 109 crore.

Furthermore, Shahid Kapoor’s Deva collected Rs 35 crore, Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar wrapped their theatrical run by earning Rs 8 crore and Rs 9 crore, respectively, at the Indian box office. The total cumulative net box office collection of all the above-mentioned Hindi titles is Rs 194 crore, which will be an easy target for Chhaava considering its solid pace at the box office.

For the unversed, Chhaava is near Rs 150 crore net mark at the Indian box office already. The movie is gearing up to see a big spike in collections on Wednesday, courtesy to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Chhaava is expected to get much closer to the Rs 200 crore net mark in the next two days.

Chhaava turns Vicky Kaushal's second BLOCKBUSTER; set for a long run

The Laxman Utekar directorial has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. It will be the second blockbuster for Vicky Kaushal after URI: The Surgical Strike. The movie is set for a long run at the ticket window as there is no other significant release in the coming days.

If the movie manages to lure the audience in the coming weeks too, it has the potential to emerge as Vicky Kaushal's biggest grosser to date.

Chhaava in Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.