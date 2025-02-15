Box Office: Laxman Utekar Hit Flop Hindi Movie List

Laxman Utekar is grabbing the spotlight these days as his career's biggest directorial, Chhaava has hit the cinemas, on February 14, 2025. Coming from a Marathi background, Laxman Utekar is known for his work in Marathi and Hindi film industry.

The cinematographer-turned-director has helmed two movies in Marathi and four movies in Hindi to date. Here's taking a look at his filmography and the box office verdicts of each title.

Laxman Utekar's Hindi Film Box Office Verdicts

Films Verdict Luka Chuppi Hit Mimi OTT Release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Semi-Hit Chhaava Verdict Pending

Luka Chuppi

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead, Luka Chuppi marked the bollywood directorial debut of Laxman Utekar. The movie became a commercial success and collected Rs 88.50 crore net in its full run.

Mimi

Mimi starring Kriti Sanon in the lead along with an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak, was a direct-to-OTT release. It won multiple accolades including the National Film Award.

Mimi is considered the best directorial film of Laxman Utekar to date.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The filmmaker returned to the screens with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in 2023. The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer emerged a surprise hit at the box office. Boasting a beautiful music album, it collected an impressive Rs 83.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Chhaava

Chhaava is the latest outing of Laxman Utekar. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

Chhaava has opened to a positive to mixed word-of-mouth. If it manages to hold well at the box office, the movie has the potential to emerge as the biggest grosser of Laxman Utekar's career.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.