Vicky Kaushal Movies' 1st 5 Days Box Office Comparison: Chhaava vs Bad Newz, Sam Bahadur, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal is basking on the super success of his latest release, Chhaava. The historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has stormed the box office and is set for a long run.

Here's comparing the day-wise box office collections of the four major Vicky Kaushal-led movies that got released in post-pandemic times: Chhaava, Bad Newz, Sam Bahadur, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Chhaava clean sweeps all the box office records for Vicky Kaushal

The Laxman Utekar directorial opened with a solid Rs 28.50 crore net on its opening day, becoming Vicky Kaushal’s biggest opener of all time. The movie further got traction and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend itself. As per estimates, the movie will collect around Rs 20 crore today, on 1st Tuesday, taking the total 5-day cume to Rs 147.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

There is no other Vicky Kaushal film that would have performed with such a trend at the box office. The movie is all set to emerge as his career's biggest grosser, surpassing URI: The Surgical Strike.

Bad Newwz leads among the other three major Vicky Kaushal releases post-pandemic

Out of all the other three titles, Bad Newz, helmed by Anand Tiwari, took the biggest opening of Rs 8.35 crore net and collected a total of Rs 36.95 crore net in its 5 days of release. It turned out to be average by the end of its theatrical run.

Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, took a decent start of Rs 6 crore and posted a total of Rs 32 crore in its 5 days of theatrical run. The movie based on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw bagged a semi-hit verdict.

Before Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal, Laxman Utekar and Maddock Films collaborated on a family romantic comedy, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. It was a super hit and had collected around Rs 28.80 crore in the same time frame.

Day-wise box office comparison of Chhaava, Bad Newwz, Sam Bahadur, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke are as follows:

Day Chhaava Bad Newz Sam Bahadur Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Day 1 Rs 28.50 crore Rs 8.35 crore Rs 6 crore Rs 5.25 crore Day 2 Rs 34 crore Rs 10.25 crore Rs 8.75 crore Rs 7 crore Day 3 Rs 44 crore Rs 11.25 crore Rs 10.25 crore Rs 9.25 crore Day 4 Rs 21 crore Rs 3.50 crore Rs 3.50 crore Rs 3.75 crore Day 5 Rs 20 crore (est.) Rs 3.60 crore Rs 3.50 crore Rs 3.55 crore Total Rs 147.50 crore Rs 36.95 crore Rs 32 crore Rs 28.80 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.