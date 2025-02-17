Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava emerges first SUPER-HIT of Bollywood since Kartik Aaryan- starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bollywood had been witnessing a dry spell since November 2024. It continued for more than two months until the arrival of Chhaava on the big screens. The box-office weather in Hindi markets was dull so far. Before the latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was the last superhit movie in Bollywood. Let's analyze its journey from Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 to Chhaava.

Chhaava Is First Super-Hit Of Bollywood After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava has emerged as the first super-hit movie of Bollywood after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The historical actioner, starring Vicky Kaushal, crossed Rs 100 crore club in three days of its release. Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy achieved this feat within the same number of days in November last year.

While Singham Again also entered this coveted club in the opening weekend, it turned out to be a semi-hit. From November 2024 to the second week of February 2025, there have been around 11 new releases in Bollywood within the time frame. However, there hasn't been any super-hit film in the last few months despite a flooded marketplace.

While The Sabarmati Report, Vanvaas, Naam, I Want To Talk, and Baby John hit the screens between November and December 2024. Fateh, Azaad, Emergency, Sky Force, and Deva were released in January 2025. Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa arrived in February this year.

Notably, Sky Force, Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa are still running in theaters and their verdicts remain awaited.

Bollywood Movies Listed As Per Releases And Their Respective Verdicts

Movies Box-Office Verdict The Sabarmati Report Average Vanvaas Disaster Naam Disaster I Want To Talk Disaster Baby John Disaster Fateh Flop Azaad Disaster Emergency Disaster Sky Force Awaited Deva Disaster Badass Ravi Kumar Awaited Loveyapa Awaited

Chhaava in Cinemas

