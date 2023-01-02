Box Office Collection: Ved and Avatar 2 dominate New Year weekend in India; Cirkus crashes after poor week one

The last weekend of 2022 and the first weekend of 2023 coincided with one another and what we got was a very good weekend at the box office, with the new year's day accounting for the highest biz recorded this weekend. The existing releases as well as the new releases saw numbers almost double their Friday figure, indicating that the weekend jumps are finally back. This has been the case since Uunchai and Drishyam 2 as both these films got the momentum over the weekend that not many Bollywood films were fortunate to get in their theatrical run last year.

Ved Records A Record-Smashing Opening Weekend For Marathi Films:

Starting with Ved, this Marathi film directed by Riteish Deshmukh got the box office back for Marathi films. Marathi Film Industry had been going through a rough patch, just like Bollywood, with a good amount of business being taken away by import releases. This film changed the tides by recording the highest ever box office weekend for Marathi films, netting over Rs. 10 cr nett. It comprehensively beat the 2016 Marathi tragedy-drama Sairat and it is expected to trend strongly over the weekdays, owing to very good word of mouth and no competition over the next couple of weeks atleast. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh can have a sigh of relief with this film doing well theatrically as their last film Mr. Mummy bombed at the box office with lifetime collections of just around Rs 1 cr nett. Riteish didn't just taste success in the Marathi Film Industry but tasted Blockbuster success with his first Marathi film Lai Bhaari emerging the highest grossing Marathi film of all time back then. With the initial success of Ved, it can be said with utmost surety that the actor will be focusing on catering to his very loyal Marathi audience, whilst starring in his commercially successful Hindi franchise films.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Ved Are As Follows:-

Friday - Rs. 2.25 cr

Saturday - Rs. 3.25 cr

Sunday - Rs. 4.50 cr

Total = Rs. 10 cr Nett

Avatar: The Way Of Water Leads Box Office Reigns For Its Third Consecutive Week:

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water is on a record smashing spree and it had a remarkable third weekend. The film crossed the Rs. 300 cr nett mark on Friday and it stands at a pretty Rs. 330 cr plus nett after the New Year weekend. The New Year day takings were simply mindboggling. The holiday season comes to an end for Avatar: The Way Of Water and we may see collections coming down from Monday as normalcy returns. But the job is done. With lack of local competition, the film will keep raking in the numbers, although not as strongly as it did last week, which got the benefit of the post Christmas boost that most films releasing around that time get. Avatar 2 has been the box office leader for three weeks now and it can be said with utmost surety that it will be the box office leader next week too, before Pongal/Sankranthi releases take over the reigns. The film will emerge as the highest grossing Hollywood film, beating Avengers: Endgame, some time next week post which it will move onto its next target, that is the Rs. 400 cr nett club. James Cameron has his third back to back blockbuster in India after Titanic and Avatar. All three perfectly fit in the category of historic blockbusters.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Avatar: The Way Of Water Are As Follows:-

Week 1 - Rs. 191.50 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 100 cr

Third Friday - Rs. 9.50 cr

Third Saturday - Rs. 12 cr

Third Sunday - Rs. 17 cr

Total = Rs. 330 cr Nett

Drishyam 2 Records A Higher Seventh Weekend Than Its Sixth Weekend:



Drishyam 2 outdid its sixth week numbers with a historic Rs. 4 cr nett seventh weekend. It recorded collections of over Rs. 1 cr nett for the last time in its theatrical run on New Year day and now the film will gradually get in the stash till the release of Pathaan. It will cross Brahmastra's Hindi cume and also probably cross The Kashmir Files, to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film in the Hindi language. Crossing the all language nett of Brahmastra is still an uphill task. Regardless, this Ajay Devgn led family drama is a resounding blockbuster. It will lead Cirkus from today, that is its seventh Monday.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Drishyam 2 Are As Follows:-

Week 1 - Rs. 103.50 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 58 cr

Week 3 - Rs. 31.50 cr

Week 4 - Rs. 19 cr

Week 5 - Rs. 8 cr

Week 6 - Rs. 5 cr

Seventh Friday - Rs. 80 lakh

Seventh Saturday - Rs. 1.2 cr

Seventh Sunday - Rs. 1.9 cr

Total - Rs 228.90 cr Nett

Cirkus Crashes In Its Second Weekend And Emerges As The Biggest Shock Of 2022:



Rohit Shetty's last directorial, Cirkus, has flopped big time. The film didn't see major gains over the new year weekend and this confirms that the film will end its theatrical run below the Rs. 40 cr nett range. In terms of theatrical footfalls, the film has not even been seen by 20 lakh viewers and it is shocking. To put things into perspective, less than 10 percent of the viewers that showed up for Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's last full-fledged collaboration, have turned up for Cirkus. The duo has confirmed future collaborations but it is to be seen if all of them see the light of the day.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Cirkus Are As Follows:-

Week 1 - Rs. 29.25 cr

Second Friday - Rs 1 cr

Second Saturday - Rs. 1.4 cr

Second Sunday - Rs. 2 cr

Total - Rs. 33.65 cr Nett

Update On Bhediya, Uunchai, Hit 2 and Connect:



Bhediya and Uunchai recorded more collections than they did the previous weekend. Both films have found some level of acceptance among the theatre going audience, although it has been muted by massive successes like Drishyam 2 and Avatar: The Way Of Water. The south dubbed releases Hit 2 and Connect recorded a sub-Rs 1 cr nett weekend.

