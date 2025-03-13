Box Office: Decoding top factors that can work for Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's musical to become successful

After the superhit run of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan is bringing a musical love story this year. We are talking about the yet-to-be-titled movie which is helmed by Anurag Basu and co-stars Bollywood debutante, Sreeleela. Amid its buzz, we are decoding the factors that can work for its performance at the box office.

Decoding Factors That Can Work For Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela's Film At Box Office

1. Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's intense chemistry

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela will attract the audience to theaters with their intense on-screen chemistry which is evident in the first look. Kartik plays the musician and Sreeleela is cast as his love interest. Both the actors will bring the romance wave with their musical love story.

2. Its musical connection with Aashiqui

Kartik Aaryan's film with Sreeleela will take us back to Aashiqui days where Rahul Roy made us fall in love back in the 90s. The new movie features Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, the track which was originally a part of Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 directorial. This musical connection will surely takes the fans on a nostalgia trip.

3. Release on Diwali

Directed by Anurag Basu, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's movie is scheduled to be released on Diwali this year. The makers' strategy to bring it on this auspicious festival promises a big start for the upcoming musical entertainer. This is to note that Kartik's 2024 film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was also released on Diwali last year.

4. Kartik Aaryan experimenting with his look

Kartik Aaryan, who started his career as a chocolate boy in Bollywood, has experimenting with his look for Anurag Basu's upcoming helmer. In the movie, Kartik as a performer will be seen sporting a rugged look having long hair with bushy beard and mustache. The actor has been spotted with this look in public these days.

5. Dating rumours of the star cast

Last but not the least, the dating rumours of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela will play a major role in film's successful theatrical run. Kartik's mom recently dropped a major hint while allegedly confirming their rumoured relationship. This is not the first time that Kartik has been linked to his co-stars.

Are you excited about Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's movie?