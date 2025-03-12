Box Office: Ahead of Kartik Aaryan's musical film with Sreeleela; analyzing the SUPERHIT run of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan witnessed success in his career with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015. Three years later, Kartik received a breakthrough in 2018 with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety while becoming a star. The actor boasts of six clean hits in his filmography including his last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Ahead of Kartik's musical film with Sreeleela, we are analyzing the theatrical performance of his 2024 superhit movie.

Analyzing Blockbuster Run Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opened at Rs 33.25 crore and earned Rs 247 crore net in India by the end of its theatrical run. It emerged as a superhit at the box office. Co-starring Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan, the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise also turned out to be second highest grossing horror comedy after Stree 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 enjoyed its theatrical run while competing with Singham Again last year. Both films had clashed on Diwali 2024. The horror comedy performed better than Ajay Devgn's cop actioner.

Kartik Aaryan To Entertain With Musical Film Co-starring Sreeleela

After the successful run of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan has now collaborated with filmmaker Anurag Basu for their yet-to-be-titled movie. The upcoming film stars Kartik as a musician alongside Bollywood debutante, actress Sreeleela who is playing his love interest. The makers recently released its first look teaser on YouTube, raising anticipation among fans.

The first look of Basu's helmer features glimpses of Kartik and Sreeleela's on-screen sizzling chemistry against the musical backdrop and the recreated version of Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, a song from 1989 film, Aashiqui. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the musical love story will be released on Diwali 2025.

Will Kartik Aaryan's film with Sreeleela be another clean hit of his career? Only time will tell.

