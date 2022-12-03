Box Office: Drishyam 2 runs riot, Bhediya jumps by 70 percent, An Action Hero stays low and Uunchai is steady

Saturday is proving to be yet another good day for the box office , though the biz is majorly driven by the 3-week-old Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 . The Abhishek Pathak directorial is seeing a jump in the range of 80 to 90 percent on its third Saturday as trends so far indicate collections in the range of Rs 7.75 to 8.50 crore. The biz can be higher as the night shows, which have been the strongest for Drishyam 2 since the release, are yet to roll out.

The Ajay Devgn starrer has emerged as a blockbuster and will soon enter the 200-crore club at the box office in India. The 16-day total of this thriller stands around Rs 172.25 crore, and the film will hit the Rs 180 crore mark at the end of the third weekend. By Tuesday, it will cross the collections of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, to emerge as the third highest-grossing film of the year. Interestingly, these two, along with The Kashmir Files are the only blockbusters of 2022.

Bhediya and An Action Hero update

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya was the second-best pick at the box office this weekend, as the trends indicate its second Saturday collection in the range of Rs 2.75 to 3.15 crore. The 9-day total of this creature comedy stands at approximately Rs 44.40 crore. The total is low, and the film will be looking at a lifetime around the Rs 60 crore mark. To look at the positives, the film has shown a jump of around 65 to 70 percent on its second Saturday, and it’s not going flat like most of the other releases this year. However, the final result will still be low and much below expectations.

An Action Hero has also seen some jump in business on Saturday, though the final collections continue to stay at low levels. According to early trends, the movie is headed towards a day in the range of Rs 1.60 to 2.00 crore, taking the two-day total in the vicinity of Rs 4.00 crore. Again the positive is that the Saturday growth for multiplex films are back, but the base is just way too low for the jump to get any appreciation or prominence.

Uunchai Final Box Office

The Sooraj Barjatya-directed Uunchai is steady and continuing to put up numbers at low levels. After collecting Rs 17 lakh on Friday, the film is headed to collect around Rs 30 lakh on its fourth Saturday. The 23-day total of Uunchai stands in the range of Rs 28.45 crore and the movie is expected to end its sweet little run at Rs 30 crore nett.

The four films have collectively clocked Rs 13.30 crore on Saturday, which is a healthy sign for the Hindi box office. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.