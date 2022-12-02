Box Office: Drishyam 2 becomes the 24th Ajay Devgn film to clock 1 crore footfalls; Total stands at Rs 160 crore

According to our tracking, Drishyam 2 clocked 1 crore footfalls on Friday, December 2, 2022 i.e. around 1 crore people have already seen the Abhishek Pathak directorial in the cinema halls. The film is expected to close with around 1.30 to 1.50 crore footfalls by the end of its run and find a place in the list of biggest hits by Ajay Devgn. The film has done these numbers despite competition from Bhediya last week, and there is an increase in screen count for the film in the third week.

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is on a dream run at the box office in India, having collected Rs 160 crore in just two weeks. The edge-of-the-seat thriller is not looking to stop anytime soon and will soon barge into the Rs 200 crore club, targeting a lifetime collection in the range of Rs 225 crore. The film is turning out to be a blockbuster venture, thereby finding a place among the rare blockbusters from Hindi Cinema in the post-pandemic world.

Drishyam 2 is set to be the first choice for the audience even in its third week, and the movie is expected to show big gains at the box office on the third Saturday and Sunday. The movie is headed for a 3.50 crore plus day 15, and this is expected to double up on Saturday. The target for the third weekend will be around Rs 17 to 18 crore, and that would put the film in the position of hitting a double century. The 15-day total of Drishyam 2 will be around Rs 163.50 crore.

The Ajay Devgn starrer will get a free run at the box office until the release of Avatar: The Way of Water. Drishyam has proved to be the second blockbuster for Ajay Devgn in the last 2 years (after Tanhaji) and third in the span of 5 years (after Tanhaji and Golmaal Again). Interestingly, he is also among the most consistent at the box office in the last 5 years with hits like Total Dhamaal, Golmaal Again De De Pyaar De, Raid, Tanhaji, and Drishyam 2 under his kitty. The actor now has multiple films lined up – from Maidaan to Bholaa, Neeraj Pandey’s next and finally, Singham 3. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.