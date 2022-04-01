Box Office Early Trends: John Abraham’s Attack starts slow, SS Rajamouli’s RRR headed for double digit again

John Abraham’s action thriller, Attack has taken a slow start at the box office. According to very early trends, the movie is headed for an opening day in the vicinity of Rs 2.50 to 3.00 crore. Attack should have been a front-loaded film given that it’s high on action, but it has ended up being a cinema dependent on word of mouth.

The film started on a dull note in the morning, but the hope was for the biz to pick up towards the evening and night shows. But limited samples tracked so far suggest an occupancy of 15 percent, which might rise to 25 percent by the time it’s night. The average occupancy it followed through the day is 10 percent and this is despite getting a reasonable showcasing at all key centres. The movie needs a massive turn around through the weekend and then a healthy run to sail safely, as the costs are on the higher side.

RRR on the other hand has continued with its rock-solid run at the box office as the SS Rajamouli directorial is headed for another double-digit day. According to very early trends, the occupancy of the film was nominally below Thursday in the morning and noon shows, but the same has started matching the last two days as the occupancy grew towards evening shows to a number as high as 40 percent.

The film has zoomed past the Rs 140 crore mark on day eight and is now sure to enter the Rs 150 crore club in 9 days. The film has established Jr. NTR and Ram Charan were known faces in the Hindi belts and gave them a platform to feature in multilingual films going forward. The Kashmir Files also showed a usual drop of 20 percent on Friday, as it is headed for a day in the Rs 1.60 to 1.75 crore range taking the total closer to Rs 240 crore.

Note, these are very early estimates based on trends with estimates for night shows taken into account. Stay tuned as we bring in more updates on exact figures.

