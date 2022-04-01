EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham turns writer again for a motorcycle racing film; Goes on floors mid 2023

John Abraham turned a writer with the recently released action thriller, Attack. The actor has spoken about his passion for action and bike racing at regular intervals, in-fact, he is among the first to be a part of a film riding on bike-based action i.e. Dhoom. It has been over 15 years since the release of Dhoom, and we are yet to see John in the same space. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor confirmed his return to this genre next year.

“Thanks to Lakshya (Raj Anand, director), the climax of Attack is on the bike. I wasn’t up for it, but Lakshya felt that it would open the film up. He was right and I was wrong, as the sequence looks fantastic on screen,” informs John. When prodded for an update on a full-length bike based film, the actor says, “Yes, I am doing a motorcycle racing film, in the middle of 2023. It’s my idea, my story – as usual, I have had studios saying that this won’t work. So now, I know that it will definitely work. If there’s a bike and a hand, I would be holding the bike.”

John has his date diary blocked for a long time with films like Pathaan, Tehran, Force 3 and a comedy with Sajid Khan under his kitty. He is also developing many other subjects, which includes a sequel to Attack. “With Attack, part two was planned even before the release of part one. I do not know about the commerce of one, but I am confident that it’s a very good film. The film will get us the respect we deserve and our producer, Jayantilal Gada has a big hand in greenlighting part two,” John insists.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, John discussed multiple factors ranging from his line up, including Pathaan, Tehran and also the entire debate of Pan Indian films among other things. Stay tuned as the video goes live soon.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor to shoot for Nitesh Tiwari’s love story Bawaal across Europe