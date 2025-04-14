Box Office: Final Destination Bloodlines eyes biggest domestic debut in franchise history

The Final Destination franchise is returning with a brand new horror story more than a decade later. The new installment—unofficially called Final Destination 6 and officially titled Final Destination Bloodlines—is set to hit theaters on May 16. Early box office tracking suggests that the film could open to the biggest domestic debut in the series’ 25-year history.

Known for its chilling take on fate and inevitable death, the Final Destination franchise began in 2000 and built a devoted following through its consistent formula: a character experiences a premonition of a deadly disaster, warns others, and cheats death—only for death to reclaim them one by one in gruesome, elaborate ways.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky, Final Destination Bloodlines introduces a fresh cast that includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and franchise mainstay, the late Tony Todd. This chapter revolves around a college student haunted by a nightmare that shows her family’s death, prompting her to return home and seek aid from the one person who can help her fight doom.

Watch Trailer HERE:

The film, per multiple projections from industry insiders, is expected to earn between USD 35 million and USD 50 million in its opening weekend in North America — a significant leap from previous entries. The franchise’s current opening weekend record belongs to 2009’s The Final Destination, which debuted with USD 27.4 million. That film is followed by Final Destination 3 with USD 20.12 million, Final Destination 5 with USD 18.03 million, Final Destination 2 with USD 16.2 million, and the original Final Destination, which earned USD 10.01 million.

If forecasts hold, Bloodlines could become the highest-grossing domestic opener in the franchise, reflecting both pent-up demand and the enduring appeal of its death-defying premise. The film could also benefit from being the first installment released in the age of social media, where chances of its death-trap sequences going viral are high, which would draw more people to cinemas.

Its release window, at the peak of the summer season, could further boost its financial potential.

Whether this sixth installment truly closes the chapter on the franchise remains to be seen—but if weekend projections are any indication, the series has a lot of life left in it.

