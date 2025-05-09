Box Office: How major Indian filmmakers were received on their Hollywood debut

Over the years, the artists of Indian cinema have been inspired by Hollywood countless times, whether by drawing inspiration or adapting Hollywood films in India. However, India has seen only a few filmmakers who have managed to impress both Hollywood artists and audiences with their work. Over time, many have successfully established themselves in Hollywood as well.

One such filmmaker, according to recent developments, is Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the director of the highly acclaimed action flick Kill. After Kill was chosen to be remade in Hollywood by the producers of John Wick, i.e., 87Eleven Entertainment, the director is now reportedly in talks with Universal Studios to helm a major superhero film.

While this development has not yet been confirmed, the Kill director could soon join the ranks of popular Indian directors who have made their mark in Hollywood, such as Shekhar Kapur, Mira Nair, Ritesh Batra, and Deepa Mehta.

Among this group, Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair was the first to make a name for herself in Hollywood. Following the nomination of her debut film Salaam Bombay! for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards, she made her Hollywood debut in 1991 with Mississippi Masala, a romantic drama starring Denzel Washington, Sarita Choudhury, and Roshan Seth.

Mississippi Masala grossed USD 7.3 million worldwide on a budget of USD 5 million. In her long and successful career, her highest-grossing film remains Monsoon Wedding (2001), a bilingual comedy-drama made in Hindi and English, which grossed USD 30.8 million globally.

As for Shekhar Kapur, he transitioned to the American film industry with Elizabeth, released in 1998. The historical biopic proved to be the highest-grossing film of his career, earning USD 82 million at the box office.

Ritesh Batra, the director of The Lunchbox, directed The Sense of an Ending, a mystery drama film released in 2017. The film received mixed to positive reviews and grossed USD 5 million globally. That same year, he directed a romantic drama for Netflix titled Our Souls at Night. His most recent film was the Bollywood drama Photograph (2019), starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra.

