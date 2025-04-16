Shekhar Kapur recalls 'risking everything' at career peak to chase creative dreams in Hollywood'; 'Ran out of money...'

Acclaimed director Shekhar Kapur, celebrated for iconic films such as Mr. India and Bandit Queen, recently opened up about his decision to leave India and pursue a career in Hollywood, despite being at the peak of his success in the Indian film industry. He candidly spoke about risking everything during this transition in pursuit of creative challenges in Hollywood, adding that he even ran out of money.

On Tuesday, an X user asked Shekhar Kapur to "teach some directing skills" to fellow Indian directors, who he felt are dependent on stars and item numbers.

To that, Kapur replied, "Many years ago, after Bandit Queen became the most celebrated film at the Cannes Film Festival, I was faced with a decision. I could’ve stayed on in India. But after Masoom, Mr India and Bandit Queen, I needed to climb a higher mountain. I needed to challenge failure again."

"So I gave up everything .. and went to Hollywood and started all over again. Ran out of money. Slept on friend’s Sofas. Fought hard all over again," he added.

Kapur went on to say, "And after 3 years of that I made Elizabeth. Got nominated for 8 Oscars, include Best Picture. When only 5 films were nominated, not 10. The lesson? At every point of your life , be willing to risk everything if you want to look for new horizons. That’s what Director’s in India need to do .. risk everything for creative challenge..," he concluded.

A few days ago, Shekhar Kapur made headlines after criticizing an OTT platform for altering his critically acclaimed 1994 film Bandit Queen without his permission.

The filmmaker reportedly expressed his frustration on social media, stating that the version of Bandit Queen available on Amazon Prime was heavily edited and barely resembled his original work.

He pointed out that, despite the changes, the film still credited him as the director, and no one had consulted him about the edits. Kapur also questioned whether Indian filmmakers were treated with less respect compared to their Western counterparts.

