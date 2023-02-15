Box Office In 2023 Terms: Akshay Kumar's films from THIS year are cummulatively worth over Rs 800 crores now

Watching movies in theatres has been quite a tradition and for years in India. Collective viewing is generally stressed upon, for a wholesome movie experience. The Hindi Film Industry is rich in culture and heritage and since it balances all the elements that provide wholesome entertainment, it has had so many patreons for so many years. Akshay Kumar is an institution in himself and it wouldn't be wrong to say that he is an entire film industry who has been consistently churning four or more films each year, since his debut. In the actor's glorious movie career spanning over 30 years, he has given the country some of its most memorable and loved films. 2007 is often seen as one of Akshay's best filmy years, where he gave films that not just earned love but also great mullah at the box office.

These Four Akshay Kumar Films Now Have A Combined Value Of Rs 800 Crores Over the years, his four films of 2007, Namastey London, Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Welcome have aged well, few of which could be spun into very strong IPs. Back in the year, the films cummulatively earned over Rs 200 crores nett in India theatrically but would you believe that the four films, when adjusted for inflation are worth over Rs 800 crores nett in India today? Yes you read that right. The four films based on the present average ticket rates, have a combined worth of over Rs 800 crores and these are just the theatricals and don't take into account the legacy, goodwill and franchise potential. The four films in totality sold over 4.8 crore tickets. Akshay Kumar became the highest grossing actor of the year, although his per film average was lower than Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan among A-list actors, then.

Each Film Of Akshay Kumar In 2007 Is Worth Over Rs 150 Crores In 2023 When adjusted for inflation, Namastey London becomes a comfortable Rs 150 crore nett grosser, Heyy Baby and Bhool Bhulaiyaa close in at around Rs 200 crores and Welcome almost is worth Rs 300 crores. This analysis doesn't account the change in taste of movie preferences and how receptive audiences are to visit theatres, especially after Covid-19, where consistency in movie collections is tough to find. As has been the case with Akshay Kumar, the actor will be gracing the silver screens atleast four times this year, one of which will be releasing in the immediate next week, namely Selfiee. He is still the busiest actor in B-Town as he is associated with almost a dozen film projects which will gradually release over the next couple of years. Which is your favourite Akshay Kumar film and which is his upcoming film that you are desparately waiting for?

