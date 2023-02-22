Box Office In 2023 Terms: Hrithik Roshan's films from THIS year are cummulatively worth over Rs 750 crores now

There are a few years in an actor's career where everything seems just perfect. 2006 was one such year for Hrithik Roshan , who was a heartthrob then and continues to be a heartthrob now. 2006 was a defining year for him as he gave two of the year's biggest blockbusters in quick succession, that cummulatively sold over 4 crore tickets. Hrithik was presented the way a superstar should be presented on screen and the results sure were pleasing for everyone involved on the film. While Krrish was a big blockbuster, Dhoom 2 also emerged as the highest grossing Indian film upto that point.

Ticket rates for films are ever-changing and at present, average ticket rates meander around Rs 200 - 250 gross. Krrish and Dhoom 2, when they released, had way lesser ticket rates.Their combined nett collections back in 2006 were a little over Rs 150 crores and this is with them selling over 4 crore tickets in total. Krrish collected Rs 72.15 crores while Dhoom 2 collected Rs 81 crores. Krrish sold a shy under 2 crore tickets while Dhoom 2 sold 2.15 crore tickets. When adjusted for today's movie ticket rates, Krrish is worth over Rs 350 crores nett while Dhoom 2 is worth somewhere around Rs 400 crores nett . These footfalls came at a time when the Indian movie exhibiton sector was going through a relatively low phase where most actors and films faltered.

Hrithik Roshan And Larger Than Life Roles

Hrithik Roshan is a naturally talented actor. He aces in action and dance, and also plays his part convincingly. Over the years, the actor has developed a cult fan-following and is ushered with lots of love everytime his film releases. People prefer to see him in larger than life characters and roles, and everytime he has done that, his films have done historic movie business. The actor has played a range of different characters, some that go against his real life persona and these are the films that have limited his theatrical potential on numerous occasions.

Hrithik has an exciting slate of movies ahead from Fighter to War 2 and these are the films that actually will unleash the box office potential of the actor. Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha and while that film couldn't do significant business, it found itself among the top half a dozen Hindi films of the year.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such analytical pieces and box office updates.