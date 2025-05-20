Tom Cruise Might Have Just Confirmed Fate Of Misson Impossible Franchise: ‘It's The Final…’

Tom Cruise is making waves again with his latest hit, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. While the world is watching the spy action entry with great enthusiasm, the actor recently shared some exciting details about the future of this globally loved franchise.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Cruise offered a glimpse into what's next for the series. During the premiere of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last Friday, the host asked, “I’d want everyone to see this movie. Maybe the final reckoning, maybe not, but what…”

To this, Tom Cruise replied, “It’s the final,” adding, “It’s not called Final for nothing.”

In case you didn’t know, the latest entry is a direct sequel to the 2023 film Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1. Interestingly, it was originally titled Dead Reckoning Part 2, but the name was later changed to Final Reckoning — a move that only fueled speculation among fans.

It’s worth noting that following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the film was released in select markets, including India, Japan, and Korea.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the eighth installment in the iconic film franchise that began in 1996. Since the start, Tom Cruise has led the series as its central figure.

Following the original 1996 film, audiences were treated to Mission: Impossible 2 in 2000, then the action-packed 2006 entry, and later Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol in 2011.

Soon after, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation hit screens in 2015, followed by the blockbuster Mission: Impossible – Fallout in 2018.

The latest installment features a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Hannah Waddingham, Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and more.

