Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Day 6 India: Tom Cruise starrer crosses Rs 50 crore with Rs 4.25 crore on Thursday

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning has wrapped up its sixth day at the Indian box office with a net total of Rs 51.5 crore. While the Tom Cruise-led action spectacle kicked off with a strong start over the weekend, weekday numbers indicate a steady yet unimpressive hold, especially for a franchise of such global popularity and scale.

The film added an estimated Rs 4.25 crore on Thursday, Day 6, bringing its domestic total to Rs 51.5 crore. After raking in Rs 15 crore-plus on opening day and a slightly higher figure on Day 2, the film witnessed a sharp decline as the weekdays began. The drop was anticipated but perhaps more striking than expected, particularly given the lack of major competition in local cinemas.

Here’s a breakdown of the film’s daily net collections in India:

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 15.50 crore Day 2 Rs 15.75 crore Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore Day 4 Rs 5.50 crore Day 5 Rs 4.75 crore Day 6 Rs 4.25 crore Total Rs 51.5 crore

Despite the sharp drop post-weekend, The Final Reckoning has performed decently, considering it breached the Rs 50 crore mark within a week of its release. However, the numbers fall short of what was once anticipated for the eighth installment of the blockbuster franchise, especially with Cruise’s brand appeal and the film’s global momentum.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film continues the story from Dead Reckoning Part One and sees the return of fan-favorite characters played by Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and others. Boasting large-scale action set pieces shot across locations like the UK, Malta, South Africa, and Norway, the film had its world premiere in Tokyo on May 5 and a special screening at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

With a staggering production budget of USD 300 to USD 400 million, The Final Reckoning is among the most expensive films ever made. While the film has received positive critical response and is expected to do solid business globally, its Indian box office trajectory suggests that it may rely heavily on international markets to recover costs and deliver a truly sensational finale.

