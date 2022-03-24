Box Office: The Kashmir Files collects Rs 200 crore; Bachchhan Paandey continues with it's struggle

Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial venture The Kashmir Files is holding steady in its second week. As we speak, the film has crossed Rs. 200 cr all India nett at the Indian box office and is cruising its way to the magical Rs. 300 cr mark although it will be an uphill task because the trending is unlike how it was in the first week, although the collections in week 2 are higher than week 1. The film will be facing stiff competition from RRR, which is expected to be the first choice for moviegoers this Friday in the Hindi belt unless The Kashmir Files springs a surprise. Regardless of whether the film hits the Rs. 300 cr mark or not, the collections are commendable, especially when it opened to a modest Rs. 3.5 cr nett. The film has etched its place in the list of historic blockbusters with a staggering return on investment for everyone associated with the project.

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon fronted Bachchhan Paandey has struggled at the box office as it has come as a shocker to the trade and industry that was banking big on Akshay Kumar. The film had a below-average weekend and crashed on weekdays. With RRR taking up 90 percent of the screens and shows of Bachchhan Paandey this week, the film may well struggle to even hit the Rs. 50 cr India nett mark. One can attribute The Kashmir Files as one of the reasons for the underperformance of the film. But there is a lot more than just The Kashmir Files here, which led to the failure of the film. The film dropped by more than 70 percent on the weekdays which shows that the content was not accepted. Had there been acceptance, the weekday numbers would fall by less than 50 percent, but that didn’t happen.

The box office performance of The Kashmir Files and Bachchhan Paandey has shown that it is anyone’s game at the box office. If the content is lapped on by the audience, the film can literally go anywhere. The genre does make a difference in terms of initials. But it is the audience support that takes the film to astronomically high levels.

The day-wise nett collections of The Kashmir Files and Bachchhan Paandey are as follows:

The Kashmir Files

Week 1 – Rs. 98.50 cr

Day 8 – Rs. 19.50 cr

Day 9 – Rs. 24.50 cr

Day 10 – Rs. 26 cr

Day 11 – Rs. 12 cr

Day 12 – Rs. 10 cr

Day 13 – Rs. 9.25 cr

Total 13-day nett box office: Rs. 199.75 cr

Bachchhan Paandey

Day 1 – Rs. 12.50 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 11.25 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 11.25 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 3.50 cr

Day 5 – Rs. 3.25 cr

Day 6 – Rs. 3 cr

Total 6-day nett box office: Rs. 44.75cr

